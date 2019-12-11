Blast damages hospital near Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A bomb exploded close to the largest US military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, injuring at least five people and damaging a hospital that was under construction near the entrance to Bagram Airfield, officials said.

The attack -- which has not yet been claimed -- comes as Washington resumed talks with the Taliban on Saturday, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war.

"The explosion happened in front of the gate of the Korean hospital which is almost adjacent to Bagram airfield," Parwan governor spokeswoman Wahida Shahkar said, referring to the US airbase in eastern Parwan province.

"So far five injured civilians have been transferred to the hospital.

" NATO's Resolute Support mission said there were no US or coalition casualties and "Bagram remained secure throughout the attack".

"The attack was quickly contained and repelled... but the future medical facility was badly damaged," it added in a statement.

Bagram district governor Abdul Shukoor Qudoosi gave a higher toll of at least 50 civilians wounded in what he said was a "powerful" suicide car bomb. He said the blast was followed by fighting with armed assailants.

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Bagram, north of Kabul, on November 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving with his troops and meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.