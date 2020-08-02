UrduPoint.com
Blast, Gunfire As Armed Men Attack Afghan Prison: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Armed men stormed a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, shattering the relative calm of a ceasefire across the country.

The gunmen first set off an explosives-packed car near the prison and then opened fire on security guards at the facility in the city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told AFP.

The Taliban denied they were involved in the assault, that came on the final day of a rare truce between the insurgent group and Kabul to mark the Eid al-Adha holiday.

