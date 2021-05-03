(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fuaa, Syria, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A blast at a jihadist-run arms depot in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed two fighters and a civilian Monday, a war monitor said.

The explosion blew the warehouse to smithereens and set fire to a nearby field, an AFP correspondent who reached the scene near the town of Fuaa reported.

The blast destroyed "a warehouse run by jihadists and where missiles and explosive materials were manufactured," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based monitoring group said two jihadists were killed in the explosion, as was a woman who lived nearby.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but the war monitor said it was most likely caused by an air strike.