Blast kills at least 9 on bus in Mali: police, local source

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :An explosion killed at least nine people on a bus in central Mali on Thursday, a region regularly rocked by violence, according to police and local sources.

The bus was struck by a blast on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka, in the Mopti area in the early afternoon, a security source said.

"We have just transferred nine bodies to the clinic.

And it's not over yet," said Moussa Housseyni of the local Bandiagara Youth Association.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave a provisional toll of ten dead and many seriously injured.

Mali is struggling with a long insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

A report by the UN mission in Mali MINUSMA found that as of August 31, mines and IEDs had caused 72 deaths. Most of the victims are soldiers -- but a quarter are civilians, it said.