Blast Targets Taliban Truck In Eastern Afghan City

Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Blast targets Taliban truck in eastern Afghan city

Kabul, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters was the target of a bomb in the Afghan city of Jalalabad Sunday, local media reported, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area.

Witnesses told local media that several wounded Taliban fighters were taken to hospital after the explosion, which one journalist said happened near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul.

Further details were not immediately available.

At least two people were killed in Jalalabad on Saturday in the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Jalalabad August Sunday Media From

