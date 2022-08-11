KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Five persons including two security personnel were wounded in a bomb blast that rocked Faizabad, capital of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Wednesday, provincial head of information and culture department Maazudin Ahmadi said Thursday.

The blast took place at 08:00 p.m.

local time on Wednesday in Police District 4 of the city, injuring five persons. Police have arrested one person believed to be involved in the incident, the official said.

This is the first blast reported in the peaceful Badakhshan province over the past several months and no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.