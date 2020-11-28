Blatter, Platini to be investigated for fraud: source

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini are now being probed for "fraud" and "breach of trust" in Switzerland, a source with access to the investigation said on Friday.

The pair were originally part of a legal procedure opened in 2015 over a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million), with the same source confirming reports by French news outlets Le Monde and Mediapart.