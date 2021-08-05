Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

(@FahadShabbir)

MUGLA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A massive blaze that reached the edge of a power plant in Turkey's southwestern Mugla province was contained early on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze reached the perimeter of the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant in Mugla's Milas district late on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of all personnel as well as people living in nearby areas.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze and started a cooling process to ensure it does not reignite, according to officials.