UrduPoint.com

Blaze Near Power Plant In Southwestern Turkey Contained

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

MUGLA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A massive blaze that reached the edge of a power plant in Turkey's southwestern Mugla province was contained early on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze reached the perimeter of the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant in Mugla's Milas district late on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of all personnel as well as people living in nearby areas.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze and started a cooling process to ensure it does not reignite, according to officials.

Related Topics

Turkey Mugla All

Recent Stories

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade ..

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

29 minutes ago

Looking to upgrade your device on a budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 series is your ans ..

29 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project S ..

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

46 minutes ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.