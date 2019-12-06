UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blind Man Executed In US For Killing Ex-girlfriend

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Blind man executed in US for killing ex-girlfriend

Washington, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A blind man was executed by the US state of Tennessee on Thursday for burning his ex-girlfriend to death.

Lee Hall, who was previously known as Leroy Hall, chose to be executed by electrocution rather than lethal injection, a choice that Tennessee has offered to those condemned to death before 1999.

He was pronounced dead at 7:26 pm local time (01:26 GMT), according to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Hall, 52, was sentenced to death after he was convicted of setting a car on fire with his former girlfriend inside in 1991.

Hall's lawyers argued last year that executing him would "offend humanity" because he is blind due to glaucoma.

But efforts to appeal the sentence were denied, and on Wednesday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee refused to grant Hall clemency.

"The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall's case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today," Lee said in a statement.

"The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case." Lawyers then filed a last-minute appeal with the US Supreme Court, which was also denied.

Hall's lawyers have raised doubts about the jury that convicted him -- one of the jurors hid that she had been a domestic violence victim, raising questions about potential biases.

Tennessee had suspended executions, which are in decline across the United States, in 2009 amid controversy around the drugs used in lethal injections.

But the southern state reinstated the practice in 2018 and has executed five inmates since, including three by electrocution.

Hall is the 21st person to be executed in the US in 2019.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Supreme Court Governor Drugs Lawyers Car Man United States 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

10 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

9 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

10 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

10 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.