Open Menu

Blinken Announces Over $1 Bn Of New Aid To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Blinken announces over $1 bn of new aid to Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Top US diplomat Antony Blinken announced over $1 billion of new assistance to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday, in a package he said would help Ukraine's counteroffensive "build momentum".

The United States has provided Ukraine with over $40 billion of security assistance since Russia invaded last year, including weapons that Kyiv says are vital in pushing back Russian forces.

"Today, we're announcing new assistance totalling more than $1 billion in this common effort," Secretary of State Blinken said at a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"That includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance," he said.

He separately announced the US was working with Ukraine to find alternative routes for its grain shipments after the collapse of the Black Sea grain export deal in July put ships at risk.

Ukraine, which has been asking for more Western help, launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western weapons.

It has hit back at criticism of the apparent slow pace of its offensive, as its troops encounter heavily fortified Russian defensive lines and mines.

"US assistance is not charity," Kuleba told Blinken.

"Today, thanks to our partners, Ukraine is restraining Russia's aggression. And we are not putting any American lives at risk," he said.

In turn, the top US diplomat said the new assistance would help sustain the counteroffensive and "build further momentum".

Kuleba also thanked the United States for allowing other countries to transfer their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which Kyiv has requested to protect its skies.

Blinken's unexpected visit to Kyiv, his fourth since Russia's invasion, came hours after a Russian strike on a market in the eastern region of Donetsk killed seventeen people and wounded dozens.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Donetsk United States June July Market Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

2 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

2 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

2 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

2 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

2 hours ago
US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

2 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

2 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

2 hours ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous