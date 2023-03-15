Blinken asks Ethiopia to strengthen peace on first post-war visit

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Ethiopia to "deepen the peace" in the war-torn north as he moved cautiously to repair relations shaken by the brutal two-way conflict.

The top US diplomat was paying his first visit to the longstanding ally since the war in Tigray, which claimed some 500,000 lives according to US estimates and led Washington to sever trade preferences with Africa's second most populous nation.

Opening a day of talks that will include a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken sipped Ethiopia's celebrated coffee at the foreign ministry and said he hoped for better relations.