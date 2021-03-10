UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Austin To Visit Tokyo, Seoul Together On First Foreign Trip: US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Blinken, Austin to visit Tokyo, Seoul together on first foreign trip: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will together visit Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department said Wednesday, in a first foreign trip aimed at boosting alliances in the face of China.

The trip will "reaffirm the United States' commitment to strengthening our alliances and to highlight cooperation that promotes peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

Related Topics

World China Visit Price Austin Japan South Korea United States

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

14 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

42 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

46 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.