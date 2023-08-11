Open Menu

Blinken Backs 'peaceful Resolution' In Niger After ECOWAS Force Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Blinken backs 'peaceful resolution' in Niger after ECOWAS force decision

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for a peaceful solution to reverse Niger's coup after the West African bloc ECOWAS approved a "standby" military force.

"The United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis," Blinken said in a statement.

The statement came after Blinken, addressing reporters, backed efforts by ECOWAS without mentioning the decision on a potential military option.

"ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS' leadership and work on this," he told a news conference alongside his Mexican counterpart.

At a summit in Abuja, the West African bloc supported a standby military force for Niger, whose military on July 26 toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

Blinken said the United States and ECOWAS were united in demanding the safety of Bazoum, to whom he said he has spoken half a dozen times since the takeover.

"Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government," he said in the statement, referring to Niger's military leaders.

Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Electricity Water Wife Abuja United States Niger July Family All Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

26 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

46 minutes ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

52 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

3 hours ago
Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

11 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

12 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

13 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous