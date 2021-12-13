UrduPoint.com

Blinken Begins Southeast Asia Tour, With China In Focus

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he will outline Washington's policy on the Indo-Pacific, a key US-China battleground.

Arriving from Britain after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting dominated by tensions with Russia, Blinken will highlight what his administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy.

Later Monday, he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and on Tuesday will deliver an address on the "US approach to the Indo-Pacific".

US President Joe Biden's strategy does not differ fundamentally from that of former president Donald Trump's government -- insisting that the region should remain free and open in the face of rising Chinese aggression.

But Biden's team has put a heavier emphasis on building alliances to counter Beijing, after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Trump era.

After Indonesia, Blinken heads to Malaysia and Thailand.

In his meetings, he will "focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea," Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters ahead of the trip, using the abbreviation for the People's Republic of China.

"We oppose any actions by the People's Republic of China or any other actor designed to destabilise the region," Kritenbrink said.

Tensions have been stoked by Beijing's claims to almost all of the South China Sea, which overlap with those of several Southeast Asian states.

