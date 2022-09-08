UrduPoint.com

Blinken Boosts Aid On Ukraine Visit As US Sees Battlefield Wins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a surprise visit Thursday to Kyiv as the United States unveiled more than $2.6 billion in new military aid, saying the assistance was visibly paying off on the battlefield against Russian invaders.

The latest package includes $675 million to be shipped shortly in arms, ammunition and supplies, $1 billion in longer-term loans and grants for Ukraine to buy more US equipment and an equivalent amount for purchases by neighbouring countries seen as threatened by Russia.

Blinken, paying his second trip to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February, met Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and started his visit by touring a hospital for children who have suffered in the war.

In a room with toy trucks and alien figurines, Blinken arrived with a basket of stuffed animals.

"I brought some friends," Blinken told the children.

"The spirit of your children sends a very strong message around the world," he said, as a mother told him, "Thank you for supporting Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine."Blinken also knelt down to pat Patron, a fabled Jack Russel terrier that has helped Ukraine's military find more than 200 mines laid by Russian forces.

