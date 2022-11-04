Blinken condemns firing at ex-PM Imran Khan, wishes him full recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Atony Blinken has strongly condemned the shooting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at a political rally on Thursday, and wished him quick recovery.

"The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally," he said in a statement posted on the State Department's website.

"We wish Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed," Blinken said.

"Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," he said.

"The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people."