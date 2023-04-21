UrduPoint.com

Blinken Extends 'warmest' Wishes To Muslims Celebrating Eidul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Blinken extends 'warmest' wishes to Muslims celebrating Eidul-Fitr

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended his "warmest" wishes to Muslims around the world celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, with a call for bearing in mind the people suffering from conflict, violence, persecution, or humanitarian crises.

"On behalf of the Department of State and the American people, we extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in the United States and those around the world celebrating Eid ul-Fitr," the top US diplomat said in a message to mark the occasion.

The message said, "On this joyous occasion, communities celebrate the deep spiritual, communal, and humanitarian benefits they may find in completing Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection, service, and acts of charity.

"As families and communities come together to engage in prayer, share festive meals, and exchange gifts, it is an opportunity to recognize the strength and resilience found in the diversity of Muslim cultures and traditions worldwide.

Eid ul-Fitr reminds us of the importance of compassion, empathy, and unity, values that transcend faiths and nationalities. This day offers an opportunity to reflect on our shared commitment to building peaceful and prosperous communities.

"As we celebrate, let us not forget those who are unable to do so in the safety and comfort of their homes, due to conflict, violence, persecution, or humanitarian crises. The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting peace, justice, and religious freedom for all. We wish you a blessed and joyful Eid ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!"

Related Topics

