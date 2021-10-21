Blinken hails Colombia partnership but seeks shift from security focus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Colombia's right-wing leader as a key partner on core concerns including migration as he sought to shift away from the military focus of US alliances in Latin America.

President Ivan Duque, who was closely aligned with former US leader Donald Trump, took pains on a visit by Blinken to embrace the current administration's agenda -- pledging work on climate change, migration and even repeatedly using President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" slogan.

Duque has faced heated criticism after police gunned down dozens during this year's nationwide protests sparked by tax reforms, with some lawmakers of Biden's Democratic Party urging a suspension of security assistance.

Blinken said he spoke to Duque about accountability, saying, "Ending impunity as we know it is also one of the best ways to prevent rights abuses going forward.

" But Blinken called Duque "a very valued friend of the United States" and largely defended his track record.

Blinken pointed to homicide charges filed against two officers so far and explained how Duque told him that police will now be identifiable by barcodes on their uniforms.

Duque said that investigations were underway and there would be "severe punishment" over rights abuses -- but also said that his own efforts have succeeded in improving security in a country previously notorious for drug-related crime.

"Also, we have said that there has to be zero tolerance with any conduct of violence, vandalism and obviously the attacks and killings of members of the police. Human rights are for everyone," Duque told a joint news conference.