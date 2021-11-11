Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo could halt a deadly war in Ethiopia.

"We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others are engaged in -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken told reporters.