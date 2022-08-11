UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Rwanda On Final Leg Of Africa Trip

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Blinken in Rwanda on final leg of Africa trip

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday, facing calls from campaigners to pressure Kigali over its human rights record and alleged support of rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken arrived late Wednesday in Rwanda, the final stop of a three-nation trip to Africa, hot on the heels of a visit to the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The US diplomat has sought to woo African nations, which have largely steered clear of backing Washington against Moscow in the Ukraine war, by calling for an "equal" partnership with the continent.

His visit comes after an unpublished independent investigation for the UN, seen by AFP last week, said Rwandan troops had attacked soldiers inside the DRC and aided M23 rebels, a primarily Tutsi rebel group.

The M23 has captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC in recent months, causing tensions to spike between Kigali and Kinshasa, which has repeatedly accused Kagame's government of backing the notorious militia.

During his visit to the DRC, Blinken said Tuesday the United States was "very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has supported the M23," adding that he would discuss the issue with Kagame, whose government has consistently denied the claims.

Ties between the DRC and Rwanda have been strained since the mass arrival in the eastern DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, although there was a thaw after DRC President Felix Tshisekedi took office in 2019.

- 'Abysmal record' - Blinken is also expected to press for the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero who is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide.

A US permanent resident, Rusesabagina is a fierce critic of Kagame and was sentenced to a 25-year prison term last year on terrorism charges after a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed in Kigali in August 2020.

In May, the US State Department said Rusesabagina had been "wrongfully detained" by Kigali.

In a statement released Monday, Human Rights Watch called on Blinken to "urgently signal that there will be consequences for the government's repression and abuse in Rwanda and beyond its borders".

"Failing to address Rwanda's abysmal human rights record has emboldened its officials to continue to commit abuse, even beyond its borders," said Lewis Mudge, HRW's Central Africa director.

The rights watchdog urged Blinken "to highlight systematic human rights violations, including crackdowns on opponents and civil society, both within and across Rwanda's borders." Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire echoed HRW's calls, telling AFP that Blinken should raise the issue of journalists and politicians she said were in prison for challenging Kagame's government.

"Blinken has to ask our government to open up political space to everyone who wants to be active in politics," said Ingabire, who spent six years in jail on terrorism charges.

Meanwhile, Rusesabagina's family said in a statement issued to coincide with Blinken's visit that it hoped his "direct engagement" on the case would help bring their "nightmare" to an end.

It said the 68-year-old's health was deteriorating after more than 700 days behind bars, with a weak left arm and facial paralysis indicating that he may have had one or more strokes.

"His symptoms remain untreated," the family said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Jail Civil Society Hotel Visit Kinshasa Kigali Burundi Rwanda United States Congo May August 2019 2020 Family From Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

42 minutes ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

2 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

2 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

2 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.