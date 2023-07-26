Blinken in Tonga to dedicate US embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down Wednesday in Tonga, where he will dedicate a new embassy that is part of a drive to build influence in the South Pacific.

He is the first top US diplomat to visit the Pacific island nation, and will later travel to New Zealand and Australia as the United States jostles with China's growing clout in the region.

"We're a Pacific nation" Blinken told his hosts "and we very much see the future in the Indo-Pacific region." The new embassy in the capital Nuku'alofa was officially opened in May, but Blinken's hosts said his visit signalled Washington's interest in the South Pacific.

"His presence here today is a testament to the fact that our partnership is growing from strength to strength," said Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, welcoming a "shared respect for democracy, rule of law and the rights and freedoms of others".

Tonga, a Polynesian archipelago of about 100,000 people, is the latest in a string of Pacific island states targeted in a renewed US diplomatic push.

The United States also has plans to open embassies in Vanuatu and Kiribati.