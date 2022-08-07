UrduPoint.com

Blinken Kicks Off Africa Tour To Counter Russian Influence

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Blinken kicks off Africa tour to counter Russian influence

Johannesburg, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in South Africa on Sunday, kicking off a three-nation African visit as Washington scales up diplomacy to counter Russian influence on the continent.

His visit comes after an extensive tour of Africa by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late last month.

South Africa, a leader in the developing world, has remained neutral in the Ukraine war, refusing to join Western calls to condemn Moscow, which had opposed apartheid before the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Blinken will hold talks on Monday with South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and also make a policy announcement on the US government's new Africa strategy, Pretoria said in a statement.

The two will "discuss ongoing and recent developments relating to the global geopolitical situation," it said.

The US State Department last month said African countries were "geostrategic players and critical partners on the most pressing issues of our day, from promoting an open and stable international system, to tackling the effects of climate change, food insecurity and global pandemics".

The African powerhouse, which wields great diplomatic influence beyond the continent, belongs to a group of emerging economies called BRICS.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged BRICS countries --Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West.

For Fonteh Akum, head of the Pretoria-based think-tank Institute for Security Studies, Blinken's visit will help the US understand the southern African country's position.

It will also aim "to bring South Africa further into the Western fold", Akum told AFP.

The US wants to "engage differently and... move towards understanding Africa's agency in international relations and therefore the growth in diplomatic engagements," the expert said.

Blinken's trip follows a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Benin, Cameron and Guinea-Bissau late last month.

Lavrov's Africa trip took him to Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Ethiopia and Uganda.

That Blinken is coming after Lavrov and Macron, "basically shows that Africa is entering a phase within which there is another bout of great power competition over the continent," said Akum.

It is Blinken's second trip to Africa since his appointment early last year.

He will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo later this week, with the aim of boosting support for sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country as it battles to turn the page on decades of conflict.

Blinken's tour will then wind up in Rwanda, which has seen a flare-up in tensions with DR Congo after it accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, a charge Kigali denies.

Related Topics

India Africa World Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia China Washington Egypt Visit Vladimir Putin Kigali Pretoria Ethiopia Benin South Africa Rwanda Congo Guinea-Bissau Uganda June Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

16 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

16 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.