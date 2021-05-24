UrduPoint.com
Blinken Leaves Monday For Mideast Trip To Solidify Ceasefire

Mon 24th May 2021

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs Monday for a middle East trip aimed at consolidating the ceasefire that brought 11 days of deadly bombardment between Israel and Hamas to a halt.

"Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel's security," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"He will continue our administration's efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect." Biden, who came under criticism from many within his own Democratic party for not pushing US ally Israel more publicly to call a ceasefire, has touted his administration's "quiet, relentless diplomacy" to bring about a halt in the fighting.

Israel's response to the Hamas rocket barrages also drew sharp criticism from some liberal members of the US Congress who have questioned American arms sales to the Jewish state.

Blinken's trip, in addition to meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas, will take him to Cairo for consultations with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and then to Amman to speak with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The State Department confirmed the trip's itinerary but did not elaborate on the topics that would be addressed during the secretary's visit.

