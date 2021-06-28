UrduPoint.com
Blinken Meets Pope, Speaks To Vatican On Venezuela

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday to Vatican leaders about ways forward in crisis-torn Venezuela as he became the first senior official under President Joe Biden to meet Pope Francis.

Blinken had a private, 40-minute audience with the Argentine pope that came as some US bishops are pressuring Biden, a devout Catholic, over his support for abortion rights.

The top US diplomat also met Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, who handles foreign relations for the Holy See, and discussed hotspots including Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Belarus and Ethiopia, the State Department said.

Blinken "reiterated US support for a return to democracy in Venezuela and our desire to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their country," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

The church plays a key role in Venezuela, where the Biden administration has taken a more low-key diplomatic approach to that of Donald Trump.

The former president imposed sweeping sanctions and threatened force to depose President Nicolas Maduro, a leftist who presides over a crumbling economy.

The Biden administration has kept Trump's stance that Maduro is illegitimate and still backs opposition leader Juan Guaido but has said it will emphasise cooperation with allies over further ramping up of economic pressure.

The church played a behind-the-scenes role to support former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden was vice president, when he moved to ease decades of hostility with Cuba.

The State Department said Blinken also discussed three issues on which Biden has found common cause with Francis -- migration, climate change and expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Francis had questioned Trump's push to seal off Mexico with a wall and supports a more compassionate approach towards refugees.

