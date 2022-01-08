UrduPoint.com

Blinken: 'No Conversations About Ukraine Without Ukraine'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Blinken: 'No conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine'

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday promised his Ukrainian counterpart not to discuss the country's future without its involvement ahead of high-level US talks with Russia.

Blinken "stressed there will be 'no conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine,'" State Department spokesman Ned price said after the top US diplomat spoke by telephone with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken also reiterated "the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression" and discussed potential responses to Moscow, Price said.

Senior US and Russian diplomats meet Monday in Geneva after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, where a pro-Russian insurgency has killed thousands of people in the east of the country since 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva Independence Price United States Border Top

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

2 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

2 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.