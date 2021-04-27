Blinken presses Ethiopia on 'humanitarian disaster' in Tigray

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pressed Ethiopia to address what he called an impending "disaster" in Tigray, including rising fears of famine.

In a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken voiced "grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crisis in the country" and the "growing humanitarian disaster" in conflict-torn Tigray, the State Department said.