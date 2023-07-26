Blinken says expects to 'work well' with new Chinese foreign minister arb/

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he expects to "work well" with China's new foreign minister, after previous incumbent Qin Gang was abruptly removed from office.

"I've also known Wang Yi for more than a decade. I've met with him repeatedly," Blinken said in reference to the new top diplomat. "I anticipate being able to work well with him as we have in the past." "It is important for us to manage this relationship responsibly.

That starts with diplomacy, that starts with engaging, and I will work with whoever the relevant Chinese counterpart is." Blinken said it was China's "sovereign decision" to remove Qin, who had not been seen in public since June 25.

No official reason has been given for his removal or disappearance from public view.

"Qin Gang was ambassador to Washington. I got to know him when he was ambassador. I had constructive conversations with him in his role as foreign minister and I wish him well," Blinken said.

