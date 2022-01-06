Blinken says Germany should stop pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday on Germany to stop the upcoming Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine.

"From our perspective, it's very hard to see gas flowing through that pipeline, to become operational, if Russia renews its aggression," Blinken told a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.