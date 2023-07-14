Open Menu

Blinken Says Lavrov 'not Constructive' In Southeast Asian Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov offered only a "negative" vision as the two sat in the same room at Southeast Asian talks.

Lavrov's involvement was not "constructive or productive" and he offered a "totally negative presentation and agenda", Blinken told reporters after the talks in Jakarta.

He said Moscow's top diplomat "effectively ascribed every problem in the world to the United States".

Blinken also pressed for Russia to extend a grain deal that expires next week, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed to do so.

Both Blinken and Lavrov were in the Indonesian capital to meet with Southeast Asian leaders, and both also held direct talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

