Blinken says N.Korea increasing 'instability and insecurity'

Pittsburgh, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that North Korea was increasing instability after a series of weapons test launches including one which it claims was a hypersonic gliding missile.

"We're concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions that create, I think, greater prospects for instability and insecurity," Blinken told reporters after US-EU trade talks in Pittsburgh.