Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russia must ease pressure on Ukraine if it wants progress as he renewed a warning of "massive consequences" for an invasion.

"It will be very hard to make actual progress... in an atmosphere of escalation and threats with a gun pointed at Ukraine's head," Blinken told a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.