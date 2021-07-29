UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says Nuclear Talks With Iran 'cannot Go On Indefinitely'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran 'cannot go on indefinitely'

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran "cannot go on indefinitely" but that Washington was "fully prepared" to continue negotiations.

The US is indirectly involved in Iran's talks with world powers to revive a nuclear deal that gave Iran some relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

The deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions.

"We're committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely... we look to see what Iran is ready to do or not ready to do and remain fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations," Blinken said during a visit to Kuwait on Thursday.

"The ball remains in Iran's court."Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government has been holding talks with major powers in Vienna since April on bringing Washington back into the agreement.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Washington Nuclear Kuwait Visit Trump Vienna April 2018 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

24 minutes ago

German cycling official sent home from Olympics fo ..

40 seconds ago

Olympics: Swimming results

41 seconds ago

COVID-19 deaths jump to 76, 4497: NCOC

43 seconds ago

Student electrocuted in mishap

47 seconds ago

Over 1.6 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.