Blinken says Russia can still choose 'diplomatic solution' on Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that a diplomatic solution was possible with Russia in talks next week over Ukraine tensions but that it was up to Moscow.

"We're prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression. But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses it," Blinken told reporters.