Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to reverse Niger coup

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he still saw a chance for diplomacy to reverse a coup in Niger, as the West African bloc ECOWAS keeps up pressure on the military rulers in Niamey.

"We remain very focused on diplomacy in achieving the results that we want, which is the return of the constitutional order, and I believe that there continues to be space for diplomacy in achieving that result," Blinken told reporters.

"The pressure that's been exerted by many countries including through ECOWAS on the military leaders responsible for disrupting the constitutional order in Niger is mounting.

"I think they have to take that into account, as well as the fact that their actions have isolated them from the region and the world."