Blinken Says Ukraine War 'strategic Failure' For Russia

Published June 02, 2023

Helsinki, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called the invasion of Ukraine a "strategic failure" for Russia, pointing to Western unity and Moscow's losses.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure -- greatly diminishing Russia's military, economic, and diplomatic power and its influence for years to come," Blinken said in a speech in Helsinki.

"When you look at President Putin's long-term strategic aims and objectives, there is no question: Russia is significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion," Blinken said in Helsinki City Hall before a stage of US flags.

Blinken pointed to Russia's losses on the field and markets in Europe as well as Finland's entrance into NATO.

"The Kremlin often claimed it had the second strongest military in the world -- and many believed it. Today, many see Russia's military as the second strongest in Ukraine," Blinken said to chuckles from the audience.

