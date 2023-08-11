Open Menu

Blinken Says US Backs ECOWAS Efforts On Niger

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Blinken says US backs ECOWAS efforts on Niger

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday voiced support for efforts of the West African bloc ECOWAS on Niger without explicitly backing its call at a summit for military intervention.

"ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS' leadership and work on this," he said.

At a summit in Abuja, the West African bloc supported a standby military force for Niger.

The United States has in recent days cautioned that military force should be only a last resort and that diplomacy was the best way to resolve the crisis.

Blinken also renewed alarm about the health of detained elected president Mohamed Bazoum, whom he has spoken to around half a dozen times by telephone since the military takeover of July 26.

"We have deep concern for him, for his family, for his security and well-being," Blinken said.

"We've also made clear to the military leaders that we will hold them responsible for his safety and well-being."Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Wife Abuja United States Niger July Family Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

9 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

10 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

10 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

11 hours ago
Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

11 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

11 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous