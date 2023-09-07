Open Menu

Blinken Says US To 'maximise' Support To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Blinken says US to 'maximise' support to Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said on an unexpected visit to Kyiv Wednesday that Washington would "maximise" efforts to support Ukraine as it pressed ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

His comments came hours after officials said a Russian artillery strike on a market in eastern Ukraine killed over a dozen people, in one of the deadliest strikes in weeks.

"President Biden asked me to come to reaffirm strongly our support, to ensure that we are maximising the efforts that we're making," Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We see the important progress that's being made now in the counteroffensive and that's very, very encouraging," he said.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive against Russia in June after building up Western-supplied weapons, but has repeatedly hit back at criticism for its apparent slow pace and limited gains.

During the meeting with Blinken, Zelensky thanked the US for its support, warning that Ukraine expected difficult months ahead as winter approached.

"We're happy that we're not alone through this winter, we will do it together with our partners," he told Blinken.

Blinken's visit was overshadowed by the attack on Kostiantynivka -- an eastern town of nearly 70,000 people about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line.

Zelensky, who denounced Wednesday's attack as "heinous", has repeatedly warned Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure as the counteroffensive rages on.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Washington Visit Progress June Market From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

39 minutes ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

39 minutes ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

38 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

57 minutes ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

58 minutes ago
US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

58 minutes ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

58 minutes ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

58 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

1 hour ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous