Blinken seeks cooperation, humility as top US diplomat

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to pursue cooperation around the world, saying that the United States cannot solve global problems on its own.

"We have to proceed with equal measures of humility and confidence," Blinken said after President-elect Joe Biden presented him and the rest of his national security team.

"As the president-elect said, we can't solve all of the world's problems alone. We need to be working with other countries, we need their cooperation. We need their partnership," Blinken said.