UrduPoint.com

Blinken Seeks To Patch Up Ties On France Trip After Subs Furor

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Blinken seeks to patch up ties on France trip after subs furor

Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris next week where officials are still smarting over the cancellation of a massive submarine contract.

Blinken will travel to Paris from Monday through Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market economies and also meet French officials, the State Department announced.

Blinken will then fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first trip to the US neighbor as secretary of state, which was already announced by the Mexican government.

France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.

"We agree that the September 15 announcement would have benefited from better and more open consultation among allies," said Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for European affairs.

"Our meetings in Paris are part of our commitment toward a process of in-depth consultations going forward. We recognize this will take time and will take hard work and it will need to be demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds," she told reporters.

France accused the United States of betrayal and Australia of back-stabbing and withdrew ambassadors from both countries.

Tensions began to ease when President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

French Ambassador Philippe Etienne returned Wednesday to Washington and promptly received separate meetings with Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor.

France is still livid with Australia, with a long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks postponed.

- Bringing France into Asia strategy - Australia announced the submarine decision as it joined a new alliance with Britain and the United States, dubbed AUKUS, one of a series of initiatives by Biden.

Amid accusations by Paris pundits that France was collateral damage in Biden's laser focus on China, US officials assured that Blinken would speak to France, which has Pacific territories, about the Asia strategy.

"AUKUS is not intended to replace existing arrangements or existing partnerships," Donfried said.

"On the contrary, we welcome the opportunity to discuss how to include the EU and other partners in our initiatives around the Indo-Pacific going forward," she said.

Some Europeans were also concerned by Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to take over.

Blinken had already been planning to visit for the 60th anniversary of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He will co-chair an OECD ministerial that will look at promoting a green economy, a month before high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Australia United Nations China Washington Nuclear France Visit Paris Mexico City Glasgow Alliance United States September Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

2 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.