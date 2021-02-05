UrduPoint.com
Blinken Tells Ethiopian PM Of 'grave Concern' Over Tigray Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Washington, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and expressed "grave concern" over the conflict-hit Tigray region, a US spokesman said.

"Secretary Blinken expressed our grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region and urged immediate, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

