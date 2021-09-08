Blinken to consult partners as Taliban form Afghan government

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Germany on Wednesday with nations shaken by the Afghanistan withdrawal as the Taliban announced a new government.

The top US diplomat flew out of Qatar, the largest transit hub in a massive airlift from Afghanistan, to tour another processing hub for thousands of evacuees at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

Blinken will meet in Ramstein with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas before they lead a 20-nation virtual meeting of ministers on the way forward in Afghanistan.

The United States is likely to seek to shore up international pressure on the Taliban to make good on their commitments to let Afghans leave freely if they choose.

The talks could also bring coordination on how to deal with the caretaker government announced Tuesday, which has no women or non-Taliban members and includes an interior minister who the United States is seeking to arrest on terrorism accusations.

The United States said it was "concerned" by the makeup of the government, but would judge it by its actions. US officials have stressed that any official recognition of a Taliban government is far off.

Maas said the goal of Wednesday's meeting was "to clarify what a joint approach towards the Taliban can look like".

"The people of Afghanistan are not to blame for the Taliban coming to power. And they do not deserve to have the international community turn away now," Maas said in a statement.