UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Hold Talks In Paris After Subs Row

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Blinken to hold talks in Paris after subs row

Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Paris next week in a new bid to ease tensions after French anger over a submarine contract, the State Department announced Friday.

Blinken will travel to Paris from Monday through Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market economies and also meet French officials on "further strengthening the vital US-France relationship," spokesman Ned price said.

Blinken and his French counterparts will discuss issues including "security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the transatlantic relationship and working with our allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities," Price said in a statement.

Blinken will then fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first trip to the neighboring country as the top US diplomat, a trip already announced by the Mexican government.

France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.

France accused the United States of betrayal and Australia of back-stabbing and briefly withdrew its ambassador from Washington as a protest.

Tensions began to ease when President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and acknowledged that the United States could have communicated better with its longtime ally.

Blinken had already been planning to visit for the 60th anniversary of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He will co-chair an OECD ministerial that will look at promoting a green economy, a month before high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Related Topics

Protest Australia United Nations China Washington Nuclear Visit Paris Mexico City Glasgow Price United States Market From Government Top

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

23 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

36 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

56 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

1 hour ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.