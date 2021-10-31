UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Meet In Rome With Chinese Foreign Minister: State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:10 AM

Blinken to meet in Rome with Chinese foreign minister: State Dept

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Sunday in Rome with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department said, in only their second face to face session amid acute tensions between the two powers.

The meeting in Rome, where both diplomats were attending the G20 summit, is listed on Blinken's public schedule for Sunday.

It will be the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska back in March during which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as tv cameras rolled.

Related Topics

China Rome March Sunday TV

Recent Stories

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

7 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

9 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

8 hours ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

8 hours ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.