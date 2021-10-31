Blinken to meet in Rome with Chinese foreign minister: State Dept

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Sunday in Rome with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department said, in only their second face to face session amid acute tensions between the two powers.

The meeting in Rome, where both diplomats were attending the G20 summit, is listed on Blinken's public schedule for Sunday.

It will be the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska back in March during which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as tv cameras rolled.