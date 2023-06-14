Blinken to seek open communication with China during weekend trip

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge open communication to "responsibly manage" high tensions with China when he pays a rare visit to Beijing this weekend, US officials said.

The State Department confirmed that Blinken will travel this weekend to Beijing on the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years, rescheduling a visit that was scrapped in February.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken spoke by telephone to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and said he would "raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation." State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken had stressed "the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship to avoid miscalculation and conflict".

A Beijing readout of the call reported that Qin had warned that relations between the two countries had faced "new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year.

"It's clear who is responsible," Qin said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," he added.