UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Seek Open Communication With China During Weekend Trip

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Blinken to seek open communication with China during weekend trip

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge open communication to "responsibly manage" high tensions with China when he pays a rare visit to Beijing this weekend, US officials said.

The State Department confirmed that Blinken will travel this weekend to Beijing on the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years, rescheduling a visit that was scrapped in February.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken spoke by telephone to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and said he would "raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation." State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken had stressed "the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship to avoid miscalculation and conflict".

A Beijing readout of the call reported that Qin had warned that relations between the two countries had faced "new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year.

"It's clear who is responsible," Qin said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," he added.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing February Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan urges Emirati youth to lead t ..

Emirates Steel Arkan urges Emirati youth to lead transition to low-carbon econom ..

5 minutes ago
 Digital School inaugurates 66 new digital learning ..

Digital School inaugurates 66 new digital learning centres, targeting 100,000 st ..

5 minutes ago
 Shan Masoodâ€™s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Y ..

Shan Masoodâ€™s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Yorkshire

15 minutes ago
 UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, experti ..

UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, expertise in sustainable development

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.