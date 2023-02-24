UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Travel To Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India Next Week

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India next week, the State Department announced Thursday.

Blinken's first stop will be Astana, Kazakhstan set for Feb. 28, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen bilateral cooperation, according to a statement. ??????? "He then will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial (meeting) with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states," said the statement, referring to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, plus the US.

Blinken will then travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan to meet with Uzbek officials "to further advance our partnership on a range of bilateral and regional issues," the statement said.

On March 1, he will travel to New Delhi, India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Blinken will meet with Indian government officials and civil society "to reaffirm our strong partnership," it added.

