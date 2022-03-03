Blinken to visit Poland, Baltics, Moldova in support of Ukraine

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :US top diplomat Antony Blinken will travel in the coming days to Belgium, Poland, the Baltic states and Moldova to reaffirm Washington's support for Ukraine, the State Department announced Wednesday.

The trip, from March 3 to 8, "continues extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO Allies and European partners about the Russian Federation's continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.