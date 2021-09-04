UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit Qatar, Germany For Afghan Crisis Talks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany for Afghan crisis talks

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he will travel next week to Qatar and Germany for talks on the Afghanistan crisis.

Blinken told reporters he would leave Sunday and voice "deep gratitude" to Qatar, a key hub for the massive US airlift of Afghans, as the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.

The top US diplomat said he would then head to Germany to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan alongside Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The countries "all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments," Blinken said.

He was referring to the Taliban's promises to let Afghans leave the country even after the United States ended its 20-year military mission there earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also leave on a trip Sunday that begins in Qatar, which has served as the base for diplomacy with the Taliban.

Austin will then visit Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, also military allies of the United States, the Pentagon said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Pentagon Kuwait Visit Qatar Germany Lead Austin Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia Hub Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

44 minutes ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

44 minutes ago
 UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, ..

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesp ..

44 minutes ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

44 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

44 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.