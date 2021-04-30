Blinken to visit Ukraine to show solidarity after Russian troop movements

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next month in a show of "unwavering" support after a recent buildup of Russian troops along the country's borders.

Blinken's May 5-6 visit is intended "to reaffirm unwavering US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," said a statement from Blinken's spokesman Ned price.