Blinken to visit Vietnam, Japan as Asia tensions flare

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Vietnam this week in the latest bid to build relations with a growing US partner as tensions flare with China over Taiwan, the State Department said Monday.

Blinken will travel to Hanoi on his way to a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting this weekend in the Japanese mountain resort of Karuizawa.

Blinken will "discuss our shared vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful and resilient Indo-Pacific region," a State Department statement said.

Blinken will also participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new US embassy in Hanoi.

The United States has a growing relationship with Vietnam, including on defense, with the two countries largely reconciling despite bitter war memories.a trip to Ireland including Northern Ireland.