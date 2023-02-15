Blinken, UN chief discuss humanitarian access in quake-hit Syria

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on facilitating humanitarian access in Syria following the recent earthquakes, said the State Department.

The two men spoke "on the urgent need to facilitate humanitarian access in Syria so the UN and humanitarian actors can deliver life-saving assistance to those affected by the February 6 earthquakes," said spokesman Ned price in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the need for the Assad regime to meet its commitment, as stated to the UN on February 13, to open the Bab Al Salam and Al Rai border crossings for humanitarian purposes, including through Security Council authorization, if necessary," said the statement.

Blinken noted that "an expanded resolution would give the UN and humanitarian actors the flexibility and predictability they need to more effectively deliver aid to people in need in Syria," it said.

Blinken and Guterres agreed to remain engaged on the issue.

The earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6 have killed more than 40,000 people.